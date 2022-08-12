What sectors are the largest in football sponsorships?

12 August 2022

By Roger Kennedy

Football sponsorships are at an all-time high as the world’s most popular sport continues to grow in popularity. Moreover, football sponsorships are a big business. The biggest sponsorships in football are from the likes of Adidas, Nike, Puma, and Umbro. Moreover, these companies are willing to pay big money to have their name associated with football clubs and players.

The Biggest Sponsors in football

1. Adidas

It is one of the biggest sponsors in football. They have a long-standing relationship with FIFA and also sponsor many of the biggest clubs in the world, including Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Bayern Munich.

2. Nike

Secondly, Nike is another big sponsor in football. They also have a relationship with FIFA and sponsor many of the biggest clubs in the world, including Barcelona, Chelsea, and Juventus.

3. Puma

It is another big sponsor in football. Moreover, Puma has a close relationship with Arsenal and also sponsor many of the biggest clubs in the world, including Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan.

Finally, these companies use sponsor big teams so that in return, they get a lot of exposure for their brand.

The largest sectors in football sponsorships

As the global game of football continues to grow in popularity, so too does the amount of money invested into the sport by sponsors. There are a number of different sectors that are the largest in terms of football sponsorships. These include:

1. Clothing and footwear brands

Companies such as Nike, Adidas and Puma all pour huge amounts of money into the sport each year. This is in order to have their products worn by the world’s best players, football clubs and national teams.

2. Automotive companies

In addition, automotive companies are also big backers of football. Brands such as Audi, BMW, Chevrolet, Hyundai, and Mercedes all see the value in sponsoring football teams and competitions. This is because they are able to reach a large audience of potential customers through their sponsorship deals. Therefore, you will see their logos often appearing on team jerseys and pitch side advertising.

3. Beverage companies

Moreover, beverage companies are another major sector when it comes to football sponsorships. Coca-Cola, Pepsi and Budweiser are all major sponsors of both domestic and international football competitions. For example, Coca- Cola has partnership with English Premier League.

4. Technology companies

Some companies in the technology sectors are also increasingly getting involved in sponsoring football teams and events. The likes of Amazon, Google, Facebook and Twitter all have their logos emblazoned on the shirts of some of the biggest clubs in the world, as well as on advertising hoardings at stadia. Lastly, the reason technology companies are so keen to get involved in football sponsorship is that they are able to reach a huge global audience.

5. Gambling companies

There are a number of different ways in which gambling companies can sponsor football clubs. The most common is through shirt sponsorship deals. This is where a gambling company will pay a football club to have their logo on the front of the team’s shirt.

