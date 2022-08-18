Clon Access Group receives €500 Bank of Ireland Community Fund

18 August 2022
By Tom Collins
tom@TheCork.ie
Clonakilty Access Group was delighted to have been included as one of Bank of Ireland’s recent recipients of a €500 cheque from the “Begin Together Community Fund 2022”. The organisation, which promotes and lobbies for improved physical access for people with disabilities in public areas of Clonakilty, such as footpaths, crossing points, parks and streets, was nominated for the fund by its Treasurer Johnny Phair.
On behalf of the Access Group, Johnny thanked Maire and her colleagues at the Clonakilty branch of Bank of Ireland.
“As a local, community organisation, we thank Clonakilty branch Manager Maire McCarthy and the Bank of Ireland for considering our application favourably. While we are made up totally of volunteers – with and without physical disabilities, professional and family carers and supporters, who spend many hours weekly meeting and working to try improve the physical environment of our town for the visually-impaired, child carers with prams and buggies and people with physical disabilities, being successful in our entry for this fund is a great acknowledgement of our group and what we are trying to achieve. We have a very positive relationship with most businesses in Clonakilty town who support what we try to achieve”.
Maire McCarthy, branch manager at Clonakilty Bank of Ireland said:
“We were delighted to consider favourably the nomination of the Clonakilty Access Group for this year’s Begin Together Community Fund. This fund is all about providing grants to community organisations who are improving life for their members and the broader community in the immediate and long term.
The Access Group is a worthy recipient. We are well aware in the Clonakilty branch of it’s activities, campaigning to make footpaths, streets and all public areas of the town accessible for all. We all know people with disabilities. Indeed there are people who through an accident, health issue or other life-changing event can suddenly acquire a disability or a visual impairment, etc. These are still people and citizens and deserve to be able to live their lives as equals in their communities. The Access Group is certainly doing its best to ensure this in Clonakilty, in partnership with businesses, the council, Gardaí and other bodies.
The Access Group’s “ClonAbility” campaign with local businesses is a great awareness-raising initiative. We are delighted to present them with the €500 and we know they will spend it to great effect for the benefit of those whom they represent”