Clon Access Group receives €500 Bank of Ireland Community Fund

18 August 2022

Clonakilty Access Group was delighted to have been included as one of Bank of Ireland’s recent recipients of a €500 cheque from the “Begin Together Community Fund 2022”. The organisation, which promotes and lobbies for improved physical access for people with disabilities in public areas of Clonakilty, such as footpaths, crossing points, parks and streets, was nominated for the fund by its Treasurer Johnny Phair.

On behalf of the Access Group, Johnny thanked Maire and her colleagues at the Clonakilty branch of Bank of Ireland.

“As a local, community organisation, we thank Clonakilty branch Manager Maire McCarthy and the Bank of Ireland for considering our application favourably. While we are made up totally of volunteers – with and without physical disabilities, professional and family carers and supporters, who spend many hours weekly meeting and working to try improve the physical environment of our town for the visually-impaired, child carers with prams and buggies and people with physical disabilities, being successful in our entry for this fund is a great acknowledgement of our group and what we are trying to achieve. We have a very positive relationship with most businesses in Clonakilty town who support what we try to achieve”.

Maire McCarthy, branch manager at Clonakilty Bank of Ireland said: