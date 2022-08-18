Copper Face Jacks (The Musical) comes to Cork Opera House

18 August 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

August 23-28, 2022 – Tickets €25 plus booking fee at www.corkoperahouse.ie

Paul Howard’s smash hit musical comedy, Copper Face Jacks: The Musical is on at Cork Opera House next week from Tuesday, 23rd to Sunday, 28th August 2022, featuring a star-studded line-up of some of TV’s most loved shows.

From the creator of Ross O’Carroll Kelly, Copper Face Jacks: The Musical, is a love story set on the eve of a Dublin v Kerry All Ireland Final, when a sweet Kerry girl ends up falling head over her flat-shoes for the Captain of the Dublin football team – Gino Wildes. Can love conquer all as these two young sweethearts face massive cultural and linguistic hurdles on their road to happiness/Croker?

Johnny Ward (Love/Hate, Fair City) plays Gino Wildes and is reunited with Cork’s own Stephen O’Leary (Fair City) as Mossy Munnix, and Rachel O’Connell (The Young Offenders) as Lucelita Ní Choncubhair. Fiona O’Carroll (Mrs. Brown’s Boys) joins the cast as Gretchen Akerman; Kelly Marie Ní Cheallaigh (My Romantic History) plays Therese McQuill, Shane Fallon as Anto Moran, Daithí O’Donnell (Ros Na Rún) as Jeremiah and introducing Sarah Gordon as Noeleen Ní Gearailt.

Packed full of craic, huge laughs, Culchies (Ahem!), Dubs, lots of shifting and an incredible cast, Copper Face Jacks: The Musical is set to be a Cork Summer sensation.

The show was back at the 3Olympia Theatre for the third time recently with standing ovations; rave reviews, wall-to-wall belly laughs and laugh-out-loud shenanigans from start to finish.