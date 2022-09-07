Bus Éireann running service for Cork passengers travelling to the Garth Brooks concerts in Croke Park

7 September 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Bus Éireann is running special services from Cork city, Fermoy and Mitchelstown to Busáras in Dublin for those attending the Garth Brooks concerts on September 9/10/11/16/17 – Services will operate from Cork’s Parnell Place Bus Station at 12.00hrs on the day of the concerts, returning from Busáras in Dublin at 23.55hrs – A return fare costs just €35 euro and tickets can be booked on expressway.ie

Bus Éireann, Ireland’s national bus company, is encouraging country music fans in Cork to leave their cars at home when travelling to the Garth Brooks concerts in Dublin this September, by taking one of their special services from Cork city (also serving Fermoy and Mitchelstown) to Busáras in Dublin instead.

Bus Éireann is running the special services on each day where a concert is scheduled, September 9/10/11/16/17. Services from Cork city will depart at 12.00pm from Parnell Place Bus Station, stopping at McCurtain Street, Fermoy at 12.35pm and Main Street, Mitchelstown at 12:55pm and will arrive at Busáras in Dublin at 15.45pm. Return services will depart Busáras at 23.55pm and arrive at Parnell Place Bus Station in Cork at 3.35am. Tickets are just €35 euro return and can be booked online at expressway.ie

‘’We are happy to be providing concert-goers an opportunity to leave their cars at home when travelling to see Garth Brooks this September,’’ said Eleanor Farrell, Chief Commercial Officer, Bus Éireann. ‘’With over 80,000 people expected to attend Croke Park each night of the concerts from across Ireland, Bus Éireann is proud to play our part in bringing Cork passengers to and from Dublin in comfort on one of these special services. Taking one of our special services means passengers don’t have to worry about fuel prices, car parking or hotel bookings and can arrive ready for an evening of great music.’’

Tickets are limited so passengers are encouraged to reserve their seats now on the Expressway website. To secure your tickets, click Book Tickets on the Expressway website, enter Cork (Parnell Place Bus Station), Fermoy (McCurtain Street) or Mitchelstown (Main Street) as your departure and Dublin (Busáras) as your destination and enter how many tickets you wish to purchase.

“Bus Éireann looks forward to welcoming our Cork passengers on-board to Garth Brooks this September.”