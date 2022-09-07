Two Rolex watches, designer footware, and cash – seized by Gardai

7 September 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Criminal Assets Bureau Search Operation, Kerry and Cork Divisions

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) and Kerry Gardaí conducted a search operation in the Kerry and Cork divisions on Wednesday 7th September 2022. The operation was conducted by CAB Officers and Kerry Gardaí supported by the Regional Armed Response Unit, the Kerry Divisional search team, the Garda Dog Unit and the Customs Dog Unit, and involved searches of eleven residential addresses and four professional searches

This morning’s operation was conducted as part of an ongoing investigation commenced following a referral to the Criminal Assets Bureau by a CAB profiler attached to Killarney Garda Station. The operation was aimed at individuals involved in the targeting of the elderly and the vulnerable on the pretence of conducting home repairs and roofing work both nationally and internationally.

The search operation this morning resulted in the seizure of the following;

• Documentation

• Cash

• Two Rolex watches

• Files relating to the purchase of properties

• Details of bank accounts

• Designer footwear

The operation marks a significant development in money laundering and proceeds of crime investigations being conducted by the Criminal Assets Bureau and Killarney Gardaí. The investigation into the source of funds used to acquire assets, including properties, remains ongoing.