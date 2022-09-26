Housing Minister visits site of former St. Kevin’s Hospital where 265-homes are to be built

27 September 2022, Tuesday

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien TD has welcomed the progress being made by the Land Development Agency (LDA) towards delivering 265 new social and affordable homes at the former St. Kevin’s Hospital lands in Cork City. Enabling works have begun at the site.

Visiting the site on Monday, Minister O’Brien said:

“It’s hugely significant and heartening to see enabling works in progress on this important piece of State-owned land. Not alone will this LDA project deliver 265 much-needed social and affordable homes for Cork City, but it will do so while transforming and regenerating 14 acres of unused, derelict property into a strong, sustainable community with vital public transport infrastructure.

“Increasing the supply of new homes, funding the LDA to strategically develop public lands for affordable and social housing in city and town centres, tackling dereliction and building sustainable communities are all key elements of the Housing for All plan. This compact and innovative housing development at St. Kevin’s is an encouraging example of what we can expect from other LDA projects into the future.”

The enabling works at the old St. Kevin’s Hospital site, which include the erection of a secure boundary around the site and the demolition of non-protected structures, will take a number of months. This will allow the LDA to complete the tender process for the appointment of a main contractor for the delivery of homes to the site, with the first homes available in 2024.

Set on 14 acres in a prominent position overlooking the River Lee, the development will include a mixture of one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom townhouses, duplexes and apartments.

For more information on the scheme visit: https://lda.ie/projects/st- kevins-hospital-cork/