What’s up in Carrigaline?

27 September 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Pioneer Lunch and Social

The Annual Pioneer lunch and Social takes place in Actons Hotel, Kinsale this Sunday, October 2nd at 1.30pm there are a few tickets remaining at €25. Contact Sheila 087 768 6112.

Pipe Band

Carrigaline Pipe Band fulfilled a number of engagements over the weekend. The band were very involved in Culture Night, pipers led the opening parade from the Bandroom to the Bandstand for the official opening. The full band performed at the Carrigaline Court Hotel from 8.00pm to 8.30pm where they had 12 pipers and six drummers. On Saturday morning the band led the parade of Special Olympics at the MTU (CIT) track in the Bishopstown Campus. Anyone wishing to learn piping or drumming or who are accomplished players are welcome to join the Band, call to the Band Hall any Thursday between 7.00 and 8.00pm. Enquiries Paddy O’Connell 087 968 5833.

Aifreann

Beidh Aifreann Gaelach á chéiliuradh an Domhanach seo chughainn 9ú Deireadh Fomhair ar a 10.00 a.m. Beidh bileoga Aifrinn ar fáil ag na doirse.

The October Aifreann Gaeilge will be celebrated at 10.00 am on next Sunday morning October 9th in the Church of Our Lady and St John, Carrigaline. Billeoga Aifrinn will be available for collection at the church doors. Beidh fáilte roimh chách.

Tidy Towns

The replica train engine near the railway embankment on Bothar Guidel which was unveiled by Tidy Towns on Friday night is the latest sculpture organised by the committee. Funded by Cork County Council and engineered by local sculpture Mick Wilkins in his workshop in Kilnagleary it is much admired. Local historian and former editor of the Carrigaline Newsletter, Joe Healy, gave a very interesting and informative talk on the history of the railway which ran from Cork through Carrigaline to Crosshaven from 1904 up to 1932. Tidy Towns Chairman Liam O’Connor in period costume thanked Cork County Council for all their support, Mick Wilkins for his interest and workmanship, Peadar Drinan for designing the information plaque and the Tidy Towns subcommittee for pursuing and overseeing the project. The Tidy Towns committee and a number of volunteers were dressed in period costume for the occasion. A very large gathering turned up for the event which was attended by Minister Simon Coveney TD, Councillors Séamus Mc Grath, Audrey Buckley, Ben Dalton O’Sullivan, Jack White and Carrigaline Chief Municipal District Officer Carol Conway. A special historical booklet was printed for the event.

Men’s Shed

Carrigaline Men’s Shed were busy stewarding over the weekend. On Friday evening members carried colourful display banners in the opening parade from the Band Hall to the Bandstand for the official opening of Culture Night. The Men’s Shed choir under musical director Liz Scott Hall sang a selection of popular songs at the Bandstand. 20 members in a working rota helped with the stewarding in the park and parklet in the Owenabue car park from 4.00pm to 9.00pm. Earlier in the week the Men’s Shed were called into action to paint display boards for the Arts Collective. On Saturday morning the Shedders were in action again helping the Lions Club with the stewarding of the 21st Annual Cycle classic. The walking group continues to meet every Monday and the Shed choir meet for practice every Tuesday at 10.30am. Enquiries Martin Parfrey 087 161 1876.

Active Retired

Carrigaline Active Retirement members had music and songs with Dave and Tadgh and a couple of songs from their own members at the Parish Centre on Thursday last. This Thursday September 29th they will have Mary from AIB giving advice on keeping their cash safe etc. CARA are planning a day trip to Waterford on Thursday 13th October.

Carrigaline Social Swimming

Social swimming is back in South Cork starting on Thursday, October 13th at 9.30pm at the superb new look Carrigaline Court Hotel Leisure Centre pool and everyone is welcome.

With the evenings closing in, now is the ideal time to enjoy healthy exercise, make new friends and have fun with Carrigaline Social Swimming Group where a warm welcome awaits every Thursday. The group was founded in 2003.

Full membership for ten weeks costs only €80 for use of the excellent 20 metre pool, steam room, sauna and jacuzzi and you don’t even have to be able to swim to enjoy. Pay-as-you-swim costs €10 per night and it’s free for first time visitors so why not give it a try and tell your friends? Enquiries to 086 8221320.