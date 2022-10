3 October 2022

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Cork Hurling

Ballygiblin will take on Tracton on Saturday 15th October, at Pairc Ui Chaoimh. There’ll be a 5pm throw in. In advance of the big game various players took part in a promotional photo shoot at the venue. Ballygiblin is located in North County Cork, East of Buttevant (or West of Mitchelstown), while Tracton is in South County Cork, being South of Carrigaline. https://gaacork.ie/league/173104/