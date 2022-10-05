Here’s where to view Texaco Art in Cork

5 October 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The Central Library on Grand Parade and Hollyhill Library in Knocknaheeny are to be the venues once again for two exhibitions of the top 21 winning paintings from the 2021 and 2020 Texaco Children’s Art Competitions respectively.

Set to run simultaneously, both exhibitions will open to the public tomorrow and will remain open each day from Monday to Saturday at Central Library and Tuesday to Saturday at Hollyhill Library, from 10am to 5.30pm, until they close on Friday, 4th November. Admission is free.

Amongst the 42 exhibits on show will be an artwork by an 11-year-old Ballinspittle, Co Cork student, Edie Collins, who took a top prize in the 66th Texaco Children’s Art Competition in 2020. Edie, a pupil at Ballinspittle National School, Kinsale, won third prize in the 9-11 years age category for a work entitled ‘Billie Eilish – Caution!’.