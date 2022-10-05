15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 1 both 1 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.thecork.ie 300 0 1
Here’s where to view Texaco Art in Cork

5 October 2022
By Elaine Murphy
The Central Library on Grand Parade and Hollyhill Library in Knocknaheeny are to be the venues once again for two exhibitions of the top 21 winning paintings from the 2021 and 2020 Texaco Children’s Art Competitions respectively.

The Texaco Children’s Art Competition is popularly regarded as the longest-running sponsorship in the history of arts sponsoring in Ireland, with an unbroken history that dates back to the first Competition held in 1955

Set to run simultaneously, both exhibitions will open to the public tomorrow and will remain open each day from Monday to Saturday at Central Library and Tuesday to Saturday at Hollyhill Library, from 10am to 5.30pm, until they close on Friday, 4th November. Admission is free.

Amongst the 42 exhibits on show will be an artwork by an 11-year-old Ballinspittle, Co Cork student, Edie Collins, who took a top prize in the 66th Texaco Children’s Art Competition in 2020. Edie, a pupil at Ballinspittle National School, Kinsale, won third prize in the 9-11 years age category for a work entitled ‘Billie Eilish – Caution!’.

‘Billie Eilish – Caution!’ by Edie Collins (11), from Ballinspittle National School, Kinsale, third prize winner in the 9-11 years age category of the 66th Texaco Children’s Art Competition in 2020, and soon to be showcased at an exhibition of top 21 winning paintings from the Texaco Children’s Art Competition at Hollyhill Library in Knocknaheeny.

