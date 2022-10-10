The Happy Pear launches Healthy Living App

10 October 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The Happy Pear: Healthy Living platform launches today on iOS and Android. It is a practical guide supporting users on their journey of becoming a healthier, happier person. The app will offer leading advice from experts and lifestyle practitioners who are there to support and inspire every user.

The key features include:

Over 200 delicious plant-based recipes and meal plans from bestselling chefs

Over 150 hours of expert knowledge (from doctors, dietitans, cardiologists, performance psychologists, chefs)

Live events, workshops, and Q&As – ask the experts themselves and find the answers

Yoga, Workouts, Strength work – hours of movement that you can choose at your own pace

Mindfulness – hours of meditations, breath work and other mindful practices

Community / Tribe section – connect with thousands of like-minded others

The aim of the platform is to guide and support people to feel good and live better.

David Flynn, co- founder of The Happy Pear said:

“We have taken all our courses, hundreds of plant-based recipes, yoga, meditations, breath work, movement classes, and put them on one platform that you can access anytime, anywhere and at your own pace.

We have supplemented this with live sessions, webinars & events with the experts from our courses – doctors, gastroenterologists, cardiologists, dieticians, performance psychologists and so much more, to create a dynamic platform of active discussions and key notes from industry experts, all from within the app.”

A unique element of this new platform is the in-built community aspect of it which gives people the opportunity to share the journey with a community of similar like-minded people. The app allows people to make friends, inspire others, start group discussions, and organise meet ups all through the Tribe section of the app.

According to Steve Flynn:

“Most people know what they need to be doing to be healthy, but the main difference with The Healthy Living app is that we will be holding them to account as part of the regular daily and weekly check-ins so they are supported right the way through.”

The Happy Pear: Healthy Living app is out and available in both the Apple App Store and the Google Play store now.