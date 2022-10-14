Famous Maylor Street Chipper ‘Kielys’ celebrates 7 years of Deliveroo in Cork

14 October 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Deliveroo celebrates its 7th birthday in Cork this week. The Rebel County’s favourite delivery platform served its first Irish order in Cork 7 years ago, and since then 230 restaurants have joined Deliveroo to keep Corkonians well fed.

To mark this momentous milestone, Deliveroo is teaming up with Kiley’s – Cork’s most famous chipper – to do a massive Birthday giveaway. With the help of Kiley’s, Deliveroo will be giving away hundreds of free bags of chips to lucky Corkonians this weekend!

The renowned chipper recently featured in RTE’s Takeaway Titans. The television programme which showcases the incredible cooking talents, flavours, and menus from takeaway kitchens across Ireland is sponsored by Deliveroo.

It couldn’t be easier for Deliveroo users in Cork to get their free bag of chips – From this Friday all they have to do is use the code KIELYS5 worth €5 when ordering from Kiley’s. But punters better act quickly, because there are only 200 bags of chips up for grabs.

Commenting on the giveaway Madeleine Lock, Regional Manager for Deliveroo Ireland, said: “Deliveroo couldn’t think of a more fitting way to mark its 7th birthday than teaming up with Cork’s oldest chipper. This is our little way of giving back to our customers in Cork who have embraced and supported Deliveroo, and the restaurant’s on the platform.”

Paul McCoy, spokesperson for Kiely’s, said: “Since reopening our doors this year, Deliveroo has helped us expand our reach and bring our famous restaurant quality food to your home or office. Happy Birthday Deliveroo!”