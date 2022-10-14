Criminal Assets Bureau Search Operation in Cork, Limerck, and Donegal

14 October 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The Criminal Assets Bureau conducted a search operation in Counties Donegal, Limerick and Cork on Friday 14th October 2022 targeting a Limerick based OCG.

The operation was conducted by Bureau Officers, supported by the Southern Regional Armed Response Unit and Gardaí from Donegal and Limerick.

Searches were conducted in five separate locations and resulted in the seizure of the following :

• 1 Rolex Watch

• €8,900 in cash at the Limerick search site

• €14,000 in cash at the Cork search site

• Documents and conveyance files

The precise locations were not – and rarely are – revealed by the authorities. A statement today concluded “Today’s search operation marks a significant development in the overall CAB proceeds of crime investigation which will target assets including properties linked to this OCG.”