Roy Keane launches Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind car raffle

16 October 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Soccer legend Roy Keane has launched Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind annual Car Raffle which will see the winner driving away in a 2023 Citroën C4. The draw will take place at the charity’s National Training Centre in Cork on Friday 27 January 2023.

The car raffle is being supported by Citroën dealership PG Duffy & Sons from Newbridge, Co. Kildare.

How to buy a ticket

1. Tickets can be purchased online at https://shop.guidedogs.ie/products/car-raffle-ticket

2. Volunteers from Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind branches will be selling tickets at numerous events throughout the country

Rules apply and can be viewed at https://www.guidedogs.ie/news-resources/car-raffle-rules