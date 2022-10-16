Crosshaven RNLI Lifeboat Lunch

16 October 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Tickets on sale for Lifeboat Lunch as Crosshaven RNLI celebrates 22 years of saving lives at sea

The Lifeboat Lunch, a fundraising event which will see proceeds raised go to Crosshaven RNLI, will take place next month as the station prepares to mark 22 years of saving lives at sea.

Tickets for the lunch which will take place in the Carrigaline Court Hotel at 12 noon on Friday 11 November and will include a three-course meal, are now on sale, priced €85.

Radio presenter KC will MC the lunch and music will be provided by the Loungeman.

Speaking ahead of the event, Annamarie Fagan, Crosshaven RNLI Fundraising Chairperson said: ‘Crosshaven RNLI celebrated its 20th anniversary during the pandemic but unfortunately due to restrictions at the time, we couldn’t mark the occasion. Now two years on and in 2022 as we mark 22 years of saving lives at sea, we are delighted through this lunch that we are finally able to celebrate a wonderful lifesaving milestone while raising much needed funds.

‘Last year, Crosshaven RNLI launched its inshore lifeboat 32 times with our volunteer crew bringing 54 people to safety. That is a great achievement for the station team who selflessly dedicate so much time to training and responding to call outs. Proceeds raised from the sale of tickets and the raffle for the lunch will ensure the crew are provided with the best of kit and equipment so they can continue to save lives at sea.’

Tickets for the event sponsored by Astra Construction, can be booked through Eventbrite by clicking thelifeboatlunchcrosshaven.eventbrite or by emailing Jennifer_Grey@rnli.org.uk