Tourist town of Kinsale has a smelly Waste Water treatment plant

16 October 2022

By Tom Collins

EPA finds smelly Kinsale Waste Water treatment plant undersized for existing housing demand

The EPA has published a report in the last week criticising the continuous and ongoing breaches at Kinsale’s waste water treatment plant (Site Visit Report Kinsale WWTP Oct 2022). For years residents have been complaining about really bad odours and noise coming from the plant and the EPA have backed up their complaints in a fresh report. The EPA questioned the capacity of the plant to cope with the intake especially during the summer months, when the sun, heat and lack of wind can exasperate malodorous conditions and there is an increased level of visitors to the town. The EPA are indeed concerned about the inability to reduce ongoing breaches in Chemical Oxygen Demand (COD), carbonaceous Biological Oxygen Demand (cBOD), Suspended Solids (SS) and orthophosphate.

The EPA reported “Odour is an on-going issue particularly during the summer months… and odour mitigation measures taken to date have not resolved the odour issue….. On investigation, the cause of the odour was found to be an open manhole at the top of the sludge holding tank “.

The Green party and a lot of local residents are quite concerned about the negative impact of the existing waste water treatment plant and its capacity to address existing loads. Taken together with new developments in Abbey Fort where are hundreds of new houses are being built below the existing GAA pitch, and new planning applications for a further 80+ houses on the GAA pitch, could result in a huge amount of additional load on the existing struggling infrastructure.

Green Party Bandon Kinsale Representative Marc Ó Riain said: