PHOTOS: Rough sleepers on Spike Island, Cork Harbour

16 October 2022
By Tom Collins
tom@TheCork.ie

Charity Sleep Out raises money for Focus Ireland

Focus Ireland’s Shine a Light Night, proudly supported by Bord Gáis Energy, will take place on Friday 14 October 2022.

Shine A Light Night, proudly supported by Bord Gáis Energy, took place on Friday 14 October, and over the weekend, where business leaders, companies and individuals slept out in their workplace, home, or gardens for one night to shine a light on homelessness in Ireland.

“When you participate in Shine A Light Night, you help Focus Ireland to change the lives of families, young people and children who are without a place to call home.”

Together, with the support of Bord Gáis Energy, the business community and public, we are aiming to raise €1.5 million in 2022 to support families and children experiencing homelessness across the country.

Denis Cronin, Paddy Fitzgerald, John Heffernan, Maria Meade, Killian Walsh, and Oliver Caherty; Bord Gais Energy, pictured at the Focus Ireland “Shine A Light” Sleep out 2022, which took place at Spike Island Co. Cork on Friday night to raise funds to combat Homelessness.
The event is proudly supported by Bord Gáis Energy.
A Mixture of business and community leaders attended and participated in the sleepout, which was a massive success. It’s part of a national movement to put the focus on homelessness, and to generate income to deliver Focus Ireland services in Cork.
Picture: Michael O’Sullivan /OSM PHOTO

Padraig Hughes, Bill Henry, and Aaron Lowe; Meta Cork
Picture: Michael O’Sullivan /OSM PHOTO

Padraig Hughes, Bill Henry, and Aaron Lowe; Meta Cork
Picture: Michael O’Sullivan /OSM PHOTO

Padraig Hughes, Bill Henry, and Aaron Lowe; Meta Cork
Picture: Michael O’Sullivan /OSM PHOTO

Denis Cronin, Paddy Fitzgerald, John Heffernan, Maria Meade, Killian Walsh, and Oliver Caherty; Bord Gais Energy
Picture: Michael O’Sullivan /OSM PHOTO

Karen Egan, Ronan Wade, Diarmuid McGrath, and Niamh Peilow, Cohesity, pictured at the Focus Ireland “Shine A Light” Sleep out 2022, which took place at Spike Island Co. Cork on Friday night to raise funds to combat Homelessness.
Picture: Michael O’Sullivan /OSM PHOTO

Karen Egan, Ronan Wade, Diarmuid McGrath, and Niamh Peilow, Cohesity, pictured at the Focus Ireland “Shine A Light” Sleep out 2022, which took place at Spike Island Co. Cork on Friday night to raise funds to combat Homelessness.
Picture: Michael O’Sullivan /OSM PHOTO

Mike Oughton, Ian Redmond, Paul Maher, and Áine Byrne, Cohesity, pictured at the Focus Ireland “Shine A Light” Sleep out 2022, which took place at Spike Island Co. Cork on Friday night to raise funds to combat Homelessness.
Picture: Michael O’Sullivan /OSM PHOTO

Aisling O’Connor,, and Anton Cullen, Focus Ireland, pictured at the Focus Ireland “Shine A Light” Sleep out 2022, which took place at Spike Island Co. Cork on Friday night to raise funds to combat Homelessness.
Picture: Michael O’Sullivan /OSM PHOTO

Lauren Farrell, Andrea Fraher, Graham Murphy, Netanya Crabb, and Brenda Murphy, Coral Leisure, Cobh, pictured at the Focus Ireland “Shine A Light” Sleep out 2022, which took place at Spike Island Co. Cork on Friday night to raise funds to combat Homelessness.
Picture: Michael O’Sullivan /OSM PHOTO

Some of the participants, pictured at the Focus Ireland “Shine A Light” Sleep out 2022, which took place at Spike Island Co. Cork on Friday night to raise funds to combat Homelessness.
Picture: Michael O’Sullivan /OSM PHOTO

