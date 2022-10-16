PHOTOS: Rough sleepers on Spike Island, Cork Harbour

16 October 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Charity Sleep Out raises money for Focus Ireland

Focus Ireland’s Shine a Light Night, proudly supported by Bord Gáis Energy, will take place on Friday 14 October 2022.

Shine A Light Night, proudly supported by Bord Gáis Energy, took place on Friday 14 October, and over the weekend, where business leaders, companies and individuals slept out in their workplace, home, or gardens for one night to shine a light on homelessness in Ireland.

“When you participate in Shine A Light Night, you help Focus Ireland to change the lives of families, young people and children who are without a place to call home.”

Together, with the support of Bord Gáis Energy, the business community and public, we are aiming to raise €1.5 million in 2022 to support families and children experiencing homelessness across the country.