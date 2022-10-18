A cycleway all the way from Glanmire to Cork City Centre

18 October 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The Green Party in Cork has welcomed the announcement that Phase 2 of the Glanmire to city centre pedestrian/cycleway will be included in a national programme of “pathfinder” projects for sustainable transport.

Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan, this week launched the Pathfinder Programme of 35 national exemplars of sustainable transport projects.

Cork City Council agreed Phase 1 of connecting Glanmire to the city centre by segregated pedestrian and cycleway in September. Phase 2, which will connect Cork city centre to the Dunkettle roundabout and onwards to Midleton, Youghal and Waterford, was included in the national programme. This means the project will now be accelerated to be delivered by 2025.

The project will connect Cork city centre to the Dunkettle roundabout, where it will connect with Glanmire and continue to Glounthaune, Little Island, Midleton, Youghal, Dungarvan and Waterford by a continuous pedestrian and cycle route.

Welcoming the announcement, Green Party councillor for Cork City North East, Oliver Moran, said:

“This project is a real exemplar of what can be achieved. Glanmire is a major new community that came into the city in 2019. It’s a great place to live but very car dependent. Connecting it to the city with safe segregated pedestrian and cycleway along a flat route will be transformative for students, commuters and anyone socialising in the city.

“Moreover, Little Island is the largest business district in Cork, with nearly over 1,000 companies and 18,000 daily employees and visitors. This project has huge potential to show how Cork can transform its transport system to make our own mini-Holland right here on our doorstep.

“Including this route among the national pathfinder programme means we can deliver once-in-a-generation change, showing the best-in-class ideas that can be replicated elsewhere. In means that by 2025, the Kent Station—Glanmire—Glounthaune—Little Island route will be in action and connected all the way to Midleton, Youghal, Dungarvan and Waterford.”