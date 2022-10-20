Social Democrats to hold free Public Meeting in Cork City this weekend

20 October 2022

By Elaine Murphy

The Social Democrats will have a free to all, public event this Saturday, October 22nd, in Cork City’s Metropole Hotel on MacCurtain Street.

Starting at 11am, local TD Holly Cairns (Cork South West) along with Catherine Murphy TD & Róisín Shortall TD will be present at a public seminar hosted by the party on the cost of living and healthcare crises.

After the meeting, the TDs will accompany campaigners Frank O’Connor and Jude Sherry, who published the Derelict Ireland report, on a guided tour of vacant and derelict properties in Cork city concluding with a visit to the English market.