An unlikely win: Cork punter wind €15,000 on a €4 bet

22 October 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Entertainment

A County Cork punter is celebrating this weekend after a modest Lotto punt paid off in the shape of a stunning five-figure windfall.

The anonymous customer invested just €4 on their BoyleSports account on Friday, picking out four numbers for the main Daily Millions draw that evening.

The wager hinged on numbers 17, 24, 31 and 35 and faced odds of 3,750/1 against all four dropping out within the main six numbers.

But the odds started to tumble as the draw got underway and when all four were revealed, the stake was instantly transformed into a staggering total of €15,004.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Our County Cork customer only parted with €4, but it turned into one of their wisest investments with over €15,000 profit to show for it. Fair play to them for taking on the odds and we wish them a happy time splashing out!”