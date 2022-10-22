SPORT: New GAA Coaching Course launched in Cork city

22 October 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

New course for GAA Player & Coach Development launched by Northside Community Enterprises at Farranferris Education and Training Campus

Applications are now being accepted for the full time QQI Level 4 GAA Player & Coach Development Course, starting on October 24th at Farranferris Education and Training Campus.

Cork College of FET and Northside Community Enterprises have announced details of a new training programme, ‘GAA Player and Coach Development’, which is now accepting applicants for the new term.

The programme is the first of its kind, with participants receiving a weekly training allowance while achieving their QQI Level 4 qualification in Sports and Recreation through the Farranferris Education and Training Campus.

Modules covered during the 48-week, full-time course, will include Manual Handling, First Aid Response, Fire Safety, and HSA training in dealing with Slips, Trips and Falls.

Participants will also receive the foundation award of GAA Coaching during the programme.

The course is open to those who are currently unemployed or moving on from second level education, with an interest in developing a career in Sports. A background or involvement in coaching is not required to join this programme.

Participants will also be eligible for a training allowance of €208 per week, which will be increased to €220 per week in 2023.

Community Training Officer with the Cork Education and Trianing Board, Eamon O’Brien, is encouraging people to explore the opportunities available through this course:

“This course is not only suitable for aspiring GAA Players and Coaches, but also for those interested in a career in the Sports and Recreation Industry. Successful participants will leave with a QQI Level 4 qualification in Sport & Recreation, they will have studied Health Related Fitness, Food & Nutrition, Human Biology & Gaelic Games along with the likes of Communications, Team Working and Work Practice. This award will allow them to access third level courses in the Sports & Fitness sector and allow a cross over to other areas within the Sports & Fitness sector.”

Course Co-Ordinator, Brian Murray said of the new programme: “This is a fantastic opportunity to get involved in the coaching process, and to gain an understanding of player management and the complexities behind the process. We’re delighted to bring this opportunity to the people of Cork, the first of its kind where students will receive a training allowance for this type of training while achieving their Level 4 qualification.”

Interested candidates are encouraged to contact Brian at 021 422 8100 or Fachtna at 087 681 1760 to find out more information or to request an application form.