Cork restaurant goes into hibernation until economic storm passes

23 October 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Well-known Cork business closes for winter

‘Bunnyconnellan Coastal Restaurant Myrtleville’ better known as Bunny’s has closed for the winter season. The much loved Myrtleville Restaurant does, however, say that “Our sister premises @thelodgebar_myrtleville remains open, welcoming customers for drinks and delicious food.”

The Lodge Bar is popular for outdoor dining and takeaways, and is a few hundred metres away, on the hill downwards headed into Myrtleville.

A message on the Bunny’s Facebook page dated 22/10/22 says “Dia dhuit everyone, It is with a heavy heart that we have decided to put Bunnys to sleep until this economic storm passes. We thank all our amazing staff and loyal customers for everything. Our sister premises @thelodgebar_myrtleville remains open, welcoming customers for drinks and delicious food. Take care and until we meet again. Paul, Kathy & the Bunnys team.”Bunny’s – and the Lodge Bar – are still recruiting for future positions at their impressive website https://experiencemyrtleville.ie/jobs/ which showcases the beautiful local area and the benefits of living and working there.