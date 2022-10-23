Maldron Hotel unveils Jazz lineup

23 October 2022

By Elaine Murphy

The Maldron Hotel South Mall in Cork City Centre has launched their Cork Jazz Festival Line Up.

At the launch of the festival Robert McCarthy, General Manager, said: “This year will see us welcome

a Dixieland line-up including Cork favourites Billie Crosbie and Joe Mac. This year we also have

included a family theme with a street party on Beasley Street our new outdoor dining venue.

The street party will have food stalls and jazz music in the afternoon which is the perfect location for

families to enjoy the weekend.’

The hotel has invested €80,000 to bringing their sidestreet Beasley Street ‘al fresco dining’ offering to life,

alongside Cork City Council who contributed €120,000 through Failte Ireland’s Outdoor Dining

Scheme.

The investment has helped transform Beasley Street into a haven for outdoor diners and social

butterflies, come rain or shine, with the introduction of parasols, awnings, giant umbrellas,

windbreaks, heaters, festoon lighting and planters. The street has also been resurfaced with original

cobblestones.

Full line up of entertainment is available on https://www.maldronhotelsouthmall.com/cork-jazz-festival/