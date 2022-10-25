Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind – Kinsale Volunteer Coffee Morning, Saturday 29th October

25 October 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The Kinsale Branch of Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind is holding a volunteer coffee morning to encourage more people to give their time to support the work of the charity which provides Guide Dogs to those who are vision impaired and Assistance Dogs to the families of children with autism.

When: Saturday, 29th October Time: 10am Where: Acton’s Hotel, Kinsale

The morning will be an opportunity to find out more about the work of the charity, the type of fundraising activities involved and to meet the local Branch of volunteers (and their dogs!).

“We have over 60 teams of Fundraising Volunteers located all over the country, many through our Branch network. These teams plan and run a variety of fundraising events in their local communities including street collections, shopping centre table sales of gift items, raffle ticket sales, donation box distribution and collection, church gate collections, fun sponsored events and sports, table quizzes, golf classics, dinner dances and much, much more. We are always looking for new ideas!

Our dogs are making an extraordinary difference in the lives of people with vision impairment and families of children with autism. Now you can too.

Join us if you’re interested in being part of a community which collectively strives to empower others to actively engage and participate in every aspect of their lives.”

What are the benefits of volunteering?

• Experience of planning a project

• Opportunity to meet and exceed the goals you set yourself

• Be part of a dynamic organisation and meet new people

• Make a difference to an important charity

• Discover new talents you didn’t know you had

If interested please join us on Saturday 29th October or contact: info@guidedogs.ie with ‘Kinsale’ as the subject line.

To find out more please visit www.guidedogs.ie.