15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 1 both 1 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.thecork.ie 300 0 1
theme-sticky-logo-alt
theme-logo-alt

Cork Simon Community annual report

26 October 2022
By Elaine Murphy
elaine@TheCork.ie

Report launched

2021 was a milestone year for Cork Simon as they marked their 50th anniversary; “50 years of believing in people; believing that everyone who calls Cork home should have a home”. During this significant year the well known Charity offered “care and support, dignity and hope” to 1,027 people.

This was achieved “as a community of service participants, donors, supporters, volunteers, partners and staff working together with kindness, innovation and commitment”.

Tammy Twomey, Cork Simon tenant, launches Cork Simon Community’s Annual Impact e-Report for 2021 and is pictured with Dermot Kavanagh (left), Cork Simon CEO and Anthony O’Donovan, Chair of Cork Simon voluntary Board of Directors outside the listed building called St Joachim and Anne’s on Anglesea Street where renovation work was completed in 2021, sensitively converting the building into eight independent-living flats for people moving on from homelessness. Access the report at https://corksimonannualreport.com/2021/
Pic: Brian Lougheed

Tammy Twomey, Cork Simon tenant, launches Cork Simon Community’s Annual Impact e-Report for 2021 and is pictured with Dermot Kavanagh (left), Cork Simon CEO and Anthony O’Donovan, Chair of Cork Simon voluntary Board of Directors outside St Joachim and Anne’s on Anglesea Street where renovation work was completed in 2021
Pic: Brian Lougheed

Tammy Twomey, Cork Simon tenant, launches Cork Simon Community’s Annual Impact e-Report for 2021 and is pictured with Dermot Kavanagh (left), Cork Simon CEO and Anthony O’Donovan, Chair of Cork Simon voluntary Board of Directors
Pic: Brian Lougheed

AREA: CORK CITY, HEALTH, NEWS
Decommissioning of Kinsale Gas Pipeline must be deferred
Previous Post