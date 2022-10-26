Cork Simon Community annual report

26 October 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

2021 was a milestone year for Cork Simon as they marked their 50th anniversary; “50 years of believing in people; believing that everyone who calls Cork home should have a home”. During this significant year the well known Charity offered “care and support, dignity and hope” to 1,027 people.

This was achieved “as a community of service participants, donors, supporters, volunteers, partners and staff working together with kindness, innovation and commitment”.