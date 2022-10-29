Irish Hotels Federation pre-Christmas Black Tie Tourism Dinner

29 October 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The Cork Branch of the IHFs Tourism Dinner returns after a 3-year absence

Members of the Cork Branch of the IHF gathered to celebrate the launch of their traditional pre-Christmas Black Tie Tourism Dinner, which this year takes place at the Radisson Blu Hotel and Spa in Little Island on Thursday 17th November.

This year’s dinner, themed ‘Carnevale’, is the first such dinner in 3 years, and recognises the efforts of the hotel & guesthouse community in the Cork region, offering members the opportunity to reconnect and celebrate with peers & suppliers across the sector.

In addition to supporting charitable causes and recognising efforts of those in the sector, the event is invaluable to fundraising activities for the Branch, where all funds raised are automatically put back into the development, promotion and support for the Cork Hotel and Guesthouse industry and employees of member properties.

Speaking at the launch of the event, Chairman of the Cork Branch of the IHF Joe Kennedy stated: ‘We are delighted to be back in a position of being able to hold our Cork Tourism Dinner which enables us to recognise members and employees across the hotel & guesthouse sector in Cork, many of whom have had trying times over the past number of years. However, we’re sure that all attendees will have a fun filled evening in true Cork ‘Carnivale’ style, and we are very grateful to suppliers and sponsors for their support of the event’.

For further information about the event along with ticket details, please visit the LinkedIn page of the Cork Branch of the IHF at www.linkedin.com/company/cork-branch-irish-hotels-federation