Former Irish Internationals Underline Football’s Talent Drain

Instead of playing in green, all five will be targeting a successful World Cup with Three Lions on their shirts.

Targets for Rice and Grealish

Anyone who does want to cheer on their former national players can follow the fortunes of Declan Rice, Jack Grealish and others at the 2022 World Cup. Having reached the semifinals of Russia 2018, England will start as third favourites to win the trophy this time around.

The Future for Irish Football

Some fans will be idealists and would like to see the Irish football team filled with players born in Ireland. However, they will also be aware of successful teams in the recent past who were boosted by the likes of John Aldridge, Ray Houghton, Chris Hughton, Tony Galvin and many others.

The global footballing landscape is more open these days. Barriers are crossed all over the world and that can only be a good thing. Players can never be restricted to their country of birth and, in any event, few football fans outside of England would be happy to see the Leeds-born Erling Haaland pull on a Three Lions shirt.

The good news is that there is plenty of young talent in and around the current Republic of Ireland squad. Southampton’s Gavin Bazunu has made the goalkeeper’s position his own at the age of just 20. He should be pushed in the future by 23-year-old Caoimhin Kelleher, but the Liverpool stopper should be seeking more game time.