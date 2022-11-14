BUSINESS NEWS: ‘Europe’s leading supplier of catering equipment’ opens showroom in Blarney Business Park

14 November 2022
By Tom Collins
tom@TheCork.ie
Nisbets Opens a Two-Floor Showroom and Retail Space as Part of their National Distribution Centre in Cork
Nisbets, “Europe’s leading supplier of catering equipment”, have opened a brand new Retail Showroom as part of their 61,000 sq. Ft. national distribution centre in Cork.
Nisbet’s multi-million euro investment, which doubled the Company’s facilities in Ireland, was opened in mid-2022. The site integrates all customer support, sales, accounts and warehousing operations. The addition of the new retail outlet will provide customers with a more immersive shopping experience and allow them to view over 3,000 lines on display. Creating the showroom space will also facilitate same day collection.
The Cork showroom will be open 5 days a week, Monday through Friday, and will welcome both trade customers and the general public. With free parking available on-site, it will offer expert advice, product demos and a click-and-collect service. The displays will include knives, food storage, baking & cookware, trolleys & shelving, plus a fantastic range of tableware and furniture, as well as appliances and refrigeration.
Commenting Robin White, Nisbets’ Managing Director for UK & Ireland, said:
“Ireland is a key market for Nisbets. We have built a loyal customer base here and we are keen to offer not only top-quality products and services but also inspiration and an enhanced shopping experience to those working in the hospitality sector.”
Commenting Eoghan Donnellan, General Manager for Ireland, said:
“We can’t wait to welcome our customers here. Visiting our new showroom will make purchasing decisions easier and more informed, as our colleagues will be on-hand to discuss our customers’ individual needs and will be happy to assist with any queries.”