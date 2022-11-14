Dell invests €2m in Ovens, Cork site to help businesses test-drive new tech

14 November 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Dell Technologies invests €2m in the newly redeveloped Customer Solution Centre in Cork, in what used to be known as the EMC Building

Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath TD joined Dell Technologies Ireland to officially open the newly redeveloped Customer Solution Centre at the company’s campus in Ovens, Co Cork.

The centre provides unique ‘proof-of-concept’ testing for businesses and organisations worldwide to evaluate new technologies and solutions and ensure they unlock new business opportunities. As well as giving Dell’s customers the opportunity to test drive solutions with their datasets and workloads prior to deployment, offering the chance to gain valuable hands-on experience before going live, customers will be able to avail of hands-on demonstrations of how complex IT solutions can be implemented within an organisation and in tandem assess the solutions that best meet their business needs.

The state-of-the-art centre will also bring together deep-domain experts with business and IT leaders to showcase the latest in enterprise technology and explore business critical topics such as cybersecurity, hybrid work and digital transformation.

One of 15 such centres globally, the €2M investment in the Customer Solution Centre in Cork further strengthens Ireland’s position as a strategic location for Dell globally. The company’s three campuses in Cherrywood, Cork and Limerick have made Ireland a global hub for Dell in Sales, Services, Centres of Excellence Solutions Development, Manufacturing, Supply Chain Operations, Engineering, IT and Finance.

“Dell Technologies has developed a strong presence here in Ireland over the past three decades, and over that time, it has consistently evolved its operations in Cork, Dublin and Limerick,” said Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath TD at the opening of the facility. “This new investment by Dell in Cork is very welcome news and strengthens the city’s location as a global digital hub. I wish all the team at Dell Ireland continued success as they help businesses and organisations to transform.”

“We’re delighted to open the newly redeveloped Customer Solution Centre at our Cork campus,” said Aongus Hegarty, President of International Markets, Dell Technologies. “In today’s data-driven world, there is a growing demand amongst businesses and organisations to explore new technologies and make sure they meet their business needs. Our Customer Solution Centre in Cork has been designed to address these needs and provide access to Dell’s expertise in areas ranging from cybersecurity to hybrid working.”

Mary Buckley, Interim CEO of IDA Ireland said: “Today’s announcement by Dell Technologies Ireland of a €2m investment in its newly redeveloped Customer Solution Centre in Cork is a terrific development. Dell has had operations in Ireland since 1990 and the plans announced today to grow operations so significantly is excellent news for the South-West region and indeed for the entire country. I wish Dell Technologies, every success with this expansion.”