Major expansion of Cork ETB and MTU hailed as significant milestone by Taoiseach Micheál Martin

24 November 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has described the expansion of two third-level campuses in Bishopstown as significant milestones.

The Government today announced that Munster Technological University (MTU) has been given the go ahead to proceed to the next phase for a significant upgrade and extension under the Technological Sector Strategic Projects Fund. Under this Fund, MTU can now proceed to develop the business case for a significant expansion in Cork. This proposal envisages additional teaching facilities in the areas of Business, Humanities, Engineering, Science, Health and Wellbeing, Tourism.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said, “The importance of higher education has never been greater. It is imperative that we maximise our ability to produce talented and responsible graduates who can lead, innovate, create, inspire, and transform.

“MTU recognise that sport facilities are really important for the health and wellbeing of students and staff and their plans for expansion include the repurposing of the existing Sports Hall and first floor gym to provide accommodation for an extra 400 students and 32 staff.

“They have also proposed to extend and upgrade existing buildings, some of which were built in 1974, to provide accommodation for an extra 1040 students and 65 staff while an extension to the existing 1974 building D Block by an additional floor will provide accommodation for an extra 160 students and 10 staff. This continued development of MTU is most welcome and will prove to be transformative for the southwest region.”

The Government also today announced that the green light has been given to Cork Education and Training Board (ETB) to proceed to the next stage in developing a College of The Future. The Bishopstown campus will become a new Digital FET centre, incorporating digital teaching and learning facilities. In addition, Mallow has been successful in securing funding to build a new Youthreach facility on the site of the existing Mallow College of Further Education.

The Fianna Fáil leader and TD for Cork South Central said, “Fianna Fáil has always and continues to be the party of education. Over the past two years in Government, we have delivered unprecedented investment in education. I’m delighted that Cork city has been chosen to develop a further education College of the Future, one of ten to be developed nationwide.

“This new facility will cater for up to 500 learners, eight apprenticeship workshops, accommodation for FET support services, management and administration services as well as employer engagement facilities.”

The Taoiseach concluded by saying the Cork campuses have a bright new chapter to look forward to and will be a key driver in ensuring the South West region achieves its full potential for social, cultural and economic development.