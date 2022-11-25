EAST CORK: Ballymaloe Craft Fair

25 November 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The annual fair runs for two weekends with an array of Irish craft and design

Over five thousand people enjoyed the festive and family-fun environment at the first weekend of this year’s Ballymaloe Craft Fair, which took place in The Grainstore at the stunning East Cork venue.

Thousands more attendees are now looking forward to the second weekend, from November 25th to 27th, which offers a different shopping experience to the first, but is equal in terms of the exceptional variety of Irish craft and design at every stall.

The ethos of the Ballymaloe Craft Fair is to offer small makers a platform to sell and market their wares, to promote products made and designed in Ireland, to encourage sustainability, and to provide a safe and enjoyable family event for attendees.

Event manager Bree Allen said the buzz of the first weekend was amazing and those involved in this coming weekend are very excited: “We couldn’t have asked for a better first weekend of the Craft Fair and we’re getting brilliant feedback from the makers. We hear so much in the media about Black Friday and really what we’re offering is a complete alternative and a chance to support small makers from right across the country, in a family friendly environment.”

With different stalls across both weekends, the Ballymaloe Craft Fair hosts jewellery designers, ceramic artists, painters, printers, knitters and many more artists and makers. In addition to a plethora of unique products on offer, there will be food trucks selling hot food and mulled wine, among other delicious treats.

The Ballymaloe Craft Fair always places a huge emphasis on children’s activities and this year’s offering is no different. For the second weekend running, there will be a drop-in children’s area with Lego workshops, Mrs Claus will be meeting and greeting children in her own special wagon with a homemade treat, and Kilkenny Candles will host workshops for kids in the Big Shed.

Laura Behan, General Manager of Ballymaloe House said; “We had a fantastic first weekend at the Ballymaloe Craft Fair, the unofficial East Cork launch to the festive season. We’re expecting similar crowds for the second weekend. We’ve increased our traffic management and we really would encourage everyone to come along and enjoy what promises to be another great weekend here in Ballymaloe.”

The second weekend of the Ballymaloe Craft Fair runs on Friday November 25th from 5pm to 9pm, and from 10am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday, November 26th and 27th. Entrance is €6 on Friday night and €6 per person Saturday and Sunday with children under 12 free all weekend. Tickets are available at the entrance only. For more information visit www.ballymaloegrainstore.com