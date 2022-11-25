Pat McDonnell Paints opens third Cork Store on Commons Road, Blackpool

25 November 2022

By Elaine Murphy

Pat McDonnell Paints, Ireland’s largest independent paint retailer, are delighted to announce the opening of their 3rd Cork Store – 9th nationwide – earlier this week. The new store was opened by Cora McDonnell with family, friends and the wider paint community coming out in force to celebrate the opening of the new store on Commons Road, Blackpool.

Aidan McDonnell, Company Director, ‘We are very proud to be opening our third store here in Cork. We are delighted to continue investing in our local community as we prepare the new store for opening and create 10 permanent jobs. Commons Road is particularly close to home as Pat, who we sadly lost in September 2020, began his paint journey less than a hundred yards down the road in what was formerly HGW now Dulux Paints Ireland. It feels like we are going back to our roots.’

Darius Gudonis, Store Manager, ‘This is an exciting time for both myself and the company as we grow and train a new team of paint experts to service Blackpool and beyond!”.

Serving the Cork community since 1977, Pat McDonnell Paints was founded when Pat and his wife Cora opened their first store, measuring 8ft by 8ft, in the heart of Cork City on Grattan Street. Pat McDonnell Paints continues to have a presence in the heart of the city with their branch in Bachelors Quay, with some of the original staff still working there, followed by their Centre Park Road store in 1997 and then brought their passion for paint and exceptional customer service nationwide with stores opening in Kilkenny, Tralee, Athlone, Galway, Dublin and Limerick.