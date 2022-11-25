Cork call centre Abtran supporting RTÉ Late Late Toy Show Children’s Appeal

25 November 2022

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

Abtran, the Business Process Outsourcing company headquartered in Cork, will be supporting the RTÉ Late Late Toy Show Appeal tonight, marking the company’s third year helping out. The company’s staff at its Mahon HQ in Cork and in Sligo will be on phones accepting donations for children’s charities during the Friday show on 25th November, with the show repeated on Sunday.

Looking forward to all the fun, children from the local community joined Abtran staff in Sligo for a ‘Dance-off’, reminding everyone to tune into the Late Late Toy Show and make a donation. All funds raised by the show will be channelled through the Community Foundation for Ireland for great children’s causes across the island.

Here’s a 1-minute video taken with the children

Rachel McKeon of Abtran said, “The Toy Show Appeal is very special and makes a big difference for children and families all over Ireland who need a helping hand. Our people in Cork and Sligo are proud to be involved and are looking forward to receiving donations for great causes. It’s really uplifting to feel such goodness and generosity flowing in from people all over Ireland. Even in tough times, kindness always shines through. Last year, viewers watched from 150 countries and an amazing €6.6 million was raised, with 154 charities and over 1.1 million children and families across the island benefiting from the funds raised. It would be great to repeat or even exceed that figure this year and we’re looking forward to playing our part to help make that happen.”

The Late Late Toy Show airs on Friday, 25th November at 9:35 pm on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player. Last year’s show was a huge success, with an average audience of 1.8 million tuning in across the weekend, making it one of the highest-rating TV programmes on a single channel on record in Ireland.

You can donate online by visiting www.rte.ie/toyshowappeal or call 1800 711 800 during the show tonihgt, and repeat show on Sunday.