6 Tips for Tenants Choosing Next Property to Rent

25 November 2022

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

Are you one of the lucky ones who have found a property to rent that is perfect for you and your needs? Congratulations! But, if you are like many people, you may start searching for your next rental property. There are a few things to consider when looking for your next place to rent. Here are six tips to help make the process easier.

Use a Real Estate Company

The first tip on this list, if you are a tenant looking for a new property to rent, especially if you are new to renting, would be to use a real estate or letting agency. There’s absolutely nothing wrong with trying to find a property to rent by yourself, but using a real estate or letting agency will make your life much easier.

First of all, they have a great and extensive understanding of the market, so they will be able to find the perfect flats to rent in Peterborough to suit your needs. More importantly, they are also aware of properties to rent that is not listed just yet, so you’ll have a much wider range of choice.

Consider the Price

The next step on this list for tenants choosing their next property to rent would be to consider the property’s price. Obviously, this goes without saying, but a big mistake that many first-time renters make is not considering the price of the property compared to their everyday expenses.

The last thing you want to do is end up “home broke,” which means having a place to live but not any money to live in the place. More importantly, you should also compare the rental price to the houses in the area to determine if it is worth it or is too expensive.

Think About the Area

One of the most important considerations you’ll have to make when choosing your next property to rent would be the area in which the property is situated. This is, of course, important for a variety of reasons. First and foremost, if you are working, you’ll want to choose a property that isn’t too far away.

The next thing you’ll want to consider would be the crime levels in the area since you’ll want to feel safe. Another important consideration would be if there are any supermarkets in the area, or if you have kids, are there any schools close by?

Consider Your Needs

Much like determining if there are supermarkets or schools in the area, you will also need to consider your needs when choosing your property to rent. For example, is it just you that is looking to rent or is it your entire family? How many people are going to be renting with you?

This will determine the number of rooms the property needs to have. Do you have any pets? The property will need to be pet friendly. Do you work from home? That would mean the property will need to have some sort of room that can be used as an office.

Go to the Viewing and Inspection

Of all the tips on this list for tenants choosing their next property to rent, one of the most important is to go to the viewing and the inspection. While it is true that looking for a property to rent online is incredibly convenient, there is nothing quite like seeing the property in person to get a feel as to whether or not you want to rent it.

Going to the inspection is also of the utmost importance since you’ll want to see if there is anything wrong with the property and note it down before signing any leases. This is so you don’t get charged for any damages you didn’t cause at the end of your lease term.

Understand Your Responsibilities as a Tenant

Finally, the last thing you will want to do when looking for a property to rent would be to understand your responsibilities as a tenant. While it is incredibly difficult to find great landlords, the same can be said for landlords looking for tenants.

You will need to know what repairs will need to be done, follow the rules and stipulations within the lease agreement, and, most importantly, you will want to ensure that your rent is always paid on time.