Funding granted for the development of a new Youthreach facility in Mallow – David Stanton

24 November 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cork East Fine Gael TD David Stanton has welcomed confirmation from the Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, that multimillion-euro funding has been allocated under the Strategic Infrastructure Fund for the development of a new Youthreach facility in Mallow.

The new facility of approximately 1,000sqm will be built on the site of the existing Mallow College of Further Education, establishing a firm base for the progression of the Youthreach Education programme in Mallow and the surrounding area long into the future. The Youthreach programme operated by the Cork Education and Training Board, offers a viable progression route to further education, training and or employment for those between 15 and 20 who are no longer engaged in mainstream education.

Speaking after confirmation of the funding, Deputy Stanton said: “This funding announcement marks a landmark day for the development of Mallow College and youth services in the wider Mallow area.

“Youthreach is a popular and vitally important avenue for young people to re-engage with the education system by offering participants the opportunity to develop new skills while gaining confidence and making new friends in a small alternative education group environment. Such a considerable funding allocation by the Department will ensure that the programme can continue to grow locally and reach those most in need of the service.

“Congratulations to the college and those in the Cork ETB on securing the funding and hopefully construction on the facility can begin as soon as possible”, concluded David Stanton.