Where to buy Ferris Wheel tickets for Grand Parade, Cork City

27 November 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The Ferris Wheel and a smaller device called a ‘Carousel’ are back in Cork City for the Christmas season

Transforming the skyline and offering unparalleled views of the surrounding area, the much-loved and iconic 32m Panoramic Wheel brings to Cork some very welcome festive cheer. Or, closer to the ground for our smaller guests, take a ride on the classic Carousel. The Panoramic Wheel and Carousel arebe located on Grand Parade,they opened on Friday November 25th and remain open until to January 8th, daily from 12 noon to 9pm (*Exceptions: Closed Christmas Day, and closing early at 7pm Christmas Eve & New Year’s Eve*). You can book Ferris wheels here. No booking is required for the Carousel

Prices: Wheel: Regular €4.00; Junior €3.50. Carousel: €2.50

Queries: info@panoramicwheel.ie

The attractions are part of Glow Cork 2022, which is organised by Cork City Council.

Photos from this years Glow event: focusing on the seperate attraction at Bishop Lucey Park