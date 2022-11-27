15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 1 both 1 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.thecork.ie 300 0 1
27th November, 2022

Where to buy Ferris Wheel tickets for Grand Parade, Cork City

27 November 2022
By Tom Collins
tom@TheCork.ie

The Ferris Wheel and a smaller device called a ‘Carousel’ are back in Cork City for the Christmas season

Photo Darragh Kane

Transforming the skyline and offering unparalleled views of the surrounding area, the much-loved and iconic 32m Panoramic Wheel brings to Cork some very welcome festive cheer. Or, closer to the ground for our smaller guests, take a ride on the classic Carousel. The Panoramic Wheel and Carousel arebe located on Grand Parade,they opened on Friday November 25th and remain open until to January 8th, daily from 12 noon to 9pm (*Exceptions: Closed Christmas Day, and closing early at 7pm Christmas Eve & New Year’s Eve*). You can book Ferris wheels here. No booking is required for the Carousel

Prices: Wheel: Regular €4.00; Junior €3.50. Carousel: €2.50
Queries: info@panoramicwheel.ie

The attractions are part of Glow Cork 2022, which is organised by Cork City Council.

Photos from this years Glow event: focusing on the seperate attraction at Bishop Lucey Park

Audrey Browne, Carrigtohill at the launch of GLOW, A Cork Christmas Celebration which is organised by Cork City Council and runs every weekend until Sunday December 18th.
Photo Darragh Kane

Holly Hegarty, Grenville at the launch of GLOW, A Cork Christmas Celebration which is organised by Cork City Council and runs every weekend until Sunday December 18th.
Photo Darragh Kane

Two year old Jack Crowley from Rochestown at the launch of GLOW, A Cork Christmas Celebration which is organised by Cork City Council and runs every weekend until Sunday December 18th.
Photo Darragh Kane

Audrey and Aaron Browne, Carrigtohill at the launch of GLOW, A Cork Christmas Celebration which is organised by Cork City Council and runs every weekend until Sunday December 18th.
Photo Darragh Kane

Helen Murphy, CBA business and Communications Manager, Lord Mayor Cllr Deirdre Forde, Adrienne Rodgers. Director of Community, Culture & Placemaking and Michelle Carew, Arts Officer Cork City Council at the launch of GLOW, A Cork Christmas Celebration which is organised by Cork City Council and runs every weekend until Sunday December 18th.
Photo Darragh Kane

Rhea Murphy, Hollyhill at the launch of GLOW, A Cork Christmas Celebration which is organised by Cork City Council and runs every weekend until Sunday December 18th.
Photo Darragh Kane

Robyn and Lyla McCarthy, Mayfield at the launch of GLOW, A Cork Christmas Celebration which is organised by Cork City Council and runs every weekend until Sunday December 18th.
Photo Darragh Kane

Croía Thornton from Ardfert Kerry watching Joan Denise Moriarty School of Dance performing at the launch of GLOW, A Cork Christmas Celebration which is organised by Cork City Council and runs every weekend until Sunday December 18th.
Photo Darragh Kane

3 year old Grace Falvey from Gurranbraher at the launch of GLOW, A Cork Christmas Celebration which is organised by Cork City Council and runs every weekend until Sunday December 18th.
Photo Darragh Kane

Two Year old Jack Crowley from Rochestown at the launch of GLOW, A Cork Christmas Celebration which is organised by Cork City Council and runs every weekend until Sunday December 18th.
Photo Darragh Kane

Ray Guest, Grange Finn Crowley, Rose Guest, Katherine Guest and Joanne Crowley, Gurranbraher at the launch of GLOW, A Cork Christmas Celebration which is organised by Cork City Council and runs every weekend until Sunday December 18th.
Photo Darragh Kane

