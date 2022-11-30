C Pens Available to Borrow at Cork County Libraries

30 November 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork County Council’s Library and Arts Service has announced that C-Pens are now available to borrow from any of their branch and mobile libraries. The reader pens scan text and read it aloud to assist with independent reading and are the latest offering in an inclusive range of literacy supports designed to be user-friendly and intuitive, regardless of the user’s age or digital experience.

Reader pens are useful in the promotion of independent reading and can be of particular use to people with dyslexia or aphasia. They are also beneficial to anyone learning a new language or those who might be experiencing problems with their vision.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Danny Collins welcomed this latest offering from the Library Service “The library service works to be open, accessible and welcoming to everyone and the addition of C-Pens to Cork County Library’s offering expands the range of assistive technologies available to library members experiencing difficulty with vision and reading. This initiative is consistent with our commitment to the continued support of literacy development and promotion in our communities and will contribute to a more welcoming and inclusive library service for all.”

C-Pens can be used at home, in school or in your local library and do not require internet connection or WIFI. They can be requested at any one of 25 library branches or 4 mobile libraries and the pens may be borrowed for a three-week loan period.

This initiative is supported by the Department of Rural and Community Development, Dormant Account Funds and Cork County Council.

For more information, email corkcountylibrary@corkco.ie or ask at your local Cork County Library branch or Mobile. A full list of all our library service points is available on the Library section of the Council’s website www.corkcoco.ie/library.