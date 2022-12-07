NCBI charity store celebrates relocation in Fermoy

7 December 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

NCBI is delighted to celebrate the relocation of our charity store at 8-10 McCurtain Street, P61 XW25 in Fermoy on Thursday, December 8th.

We wish to invite members of the local community and beyond to visit the store and sample some of our top quality pre-loved clothing, accessories and more on offer.

Donations are accepted at our Fermoy store, as are expressions of interest in volunteering at the store. You can also contact shopvolunteer@ncbi.ie.