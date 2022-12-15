How to Support Your Partner through a Health Challenge

15 December 2022

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

When your partner is diagnosed with a health challenge, it can be difficult to know how to support them. You want to be there for them, but you may not know what to say or do. This can be a time of great stress and confusion for both of you. This blog post will provide some tips on how to support your partner through this difficult time.

1) Listen

The most important thing you can do is to listen. Your partner may need to express their feelings and thoughts about the diagnosis, and it’s important to be there for them. Let your partner talk without judgment, and don’t make assumptions about how they should feel or act. Respect their wishes as much as possible and provide a safe space where they can open up if they need to.

2) Offer practical help

When someone is dealing with a health challenge, there are often daily tasks that become difficult or impossible for them to complete on their own. This is where you can come in! Ask your partner what type of assistance would be most helpful – offer rides to doctor appointments, pick up groceries, do laundry, etc. You could even consider getting them a gps dementia tracker in order to provide them with a greater sense of freedom and independence without exposing them to potentially dangerous situations. Don’t be offended if your partner declines – it may just be too difficult for them to accept help.

3) Educate yourself

If possible, try to learn as much as you can about their condition. This will help you understand how the diagnosis affects their life and what challenges they may face in the future. Having this knowledge will also enable you to provide better support.

4) Offer emotional support

Being diagnosed with a health challenge can be an incredibly overwhelming experience, and your partner needs emotional support now more than ever. Be there to talk through any worries or fears they have and remind them that they are not alone in this journey. Show them that you care by sending cards or flowers, cooking their favorite meal, or doing something special that would make them feel better.

5) Take care of yourself

Taking care of a partner in need does take its toll. It can be emotionally and physically draining for both parties. Make sure that you are taking time for yourself to relax, recharge and practice self-care. If your partner’s health challenge is ongoing, it’s important to learn how to manage burnout to prevent exhaustion or depression. Also, don’t forget to involve other close family and friends in the process. Seeing their support can be a comforting reminder to your partner that they are loved.

Supporting a loved one through a health challenge can be incredibly difficult, but it doesn’t have to be overwhelming. By following the tips listed above, you can create an environment where your partner feels supported and cared for during this challenging time. Remember, you are both in this together and it is possible to navigate through it. Be kind to yourselves and take things one day at a time.