Best Online Slot Makers of 2022

16 December 2022

By Roger Kennedy

Some slot makers are much better than others. Let’s learn what they are!

Criteria we used to pick the best software providers

With more than a hundred providers and more than 25,000 video slot titles, choosing a slot machine is a daunting task. With so many games to choose from, each model is different from any previously created. However, apart from evaluating the chosen slot, one should also look at the brand that created it. This is a very important step to ensure that the gaming experience has the best possible outcome for users.

The creator’s name can tell you a lot about what the title is about. And it can be done even before the game is opened. For example, you can tell at a glance about the fairness, the size of the RTP, the approximate size of the biggest win, the presence of nice visuals, and interesting features. These criteria are fundamental in evaluating the software of all existing developers.

Many providers are doing great work. This has enabled them to become among the industry leaders, winning awards at trade shows and high marks from online casino customers. According to the criteria listed above, several companies have become the best in 2022. They create online casino games, including video slots, worthy of the highest praise.

Gameart

Gameart popularity has taken a big step forward in recent years. The company has been busy producing high-quality slots with state-of-the-art graphics for almost 10 years. That’s not much by iGaming’s standards, but the studio has already distinguished itself in 2015. It was awarded the title of the fastest-growing software provider. This event has only spurred the studio to create exciting games of the highest calibre. Judging by the growing popularity of its library and ongoing integrations, it’s clear that Gameart has earned its place at the top of the development ladder.

From an analysis of the studio’s catalog provided by bestslotsjournal.com, it is clear that the products are licensed and certified in several jurisdictions. This guarantees a high return on investment set by the developer himself. You also get a guarantee that the software complies with all the rules of the industry. Consider this brand in case you are looking for big wins. Their portfolio includes games with both high multipliers (like x150,000) and games with a progressive jackpot payout system.

Gameart needs to offer trending themes. Each theme is created to become a popular title among a large number of users. To achieve this, the theme of the machine is supplemented with innovative technologies in design and mathematics, as well as modern prize options. The constant development of the company and its search for unique solutions is what makes the studio popular.

Play’n Go

Every year the studio finds a way to prove to everyone that it has not been a leading developer of online casino software for nothing for many years. Along with other leaders, the studio is in constant search of unique solutions. The company has received several prestigious awards. Nominations include ‘best developer of the year, ‘best mobile solution provider’ and ‘best brand’. Winning at least once in the company’s history is often impossible. The same company has collected numerous awards that testify to the highest quality of the products it produces.

Nearly three hundred video slots in the library, and virtually every model with good payout rates, a range of exciting prize options and big winning potential guarantees you a really fun vacation. If you remember also how anxious the company is about the safety and reliability of its software, the reason for the popularity of its slot machines becomes clear. Many of the titles have long been part of iGaming history and continue to be relevant.

The studio began its professional journey as a subsidiary of a more powerful developer. However, after 5 years, it became apparent that its team was incredibly creative and strong. This directed the owner of the parent company to spin off the subsidiary studio into an independent company. In 2022, it already has almost 500 employees and the number of offices has increased to 6 units. They are located in different parts of the world. This increases Play’n Go’s reach in different geographical areas. If you ask experienced players whose software they think should necessarily be present in a playground, the answer is obvious. They will answer that it belongs to Play’n Go.

Thunderkick

Thunderkick is not such a popular studio, but every year the developer’s number of direct integrations into online casinos grows. The company is trusted by operators and players alike. The studio is licensed by two respected regulatory bodies, the MGA and UKGC. This is supplemented by constant product audits, which guarantee the reliability of the RNG used.

The company has rightly earned the distinction of being one of the popular brands of 2022. The studio releases slots monthly, not forgetting to pay great attention to the quality of the games. They are world-renowned for their superb storylines, state-of-the-art features, big winnings, high average RTP library and product availability on any internet-enabled device. Among many other providers, the brand stands out for its humorous storytelling and use of three-dimensional graphics.

Like the previous developers in question, this company has managed to win awards at international iGaming exhibitions. In this case, it was its products that won awards. This once again proves the innovation and creativity of the game library. Needless to say, this fact has not gone unnoticed. Players are increasingly favoring their slots in 2022.

Microgaming

Microgaming is a long-established company with offices in various cities around the world. The studio started back in the mid-1990s and has achieved true global recognition. In that time, the brand released more than 500 video slots alone. This puts the brand in one of the first places in terms of the number of models created. This is in addition to the fact that the studio runs its network of poker rooms, produces other types of casino gambling and participates in various charity events.

Over the years, the studio has earned the title of an industry innovator. They were among the first to offer 5 reel slots, progressive jackpot slots, HTML5 slots and also the first to create their online casino. In all this time, the company has won numerous awards. This is also yet another testament to the creation of top-notch video slots.

The studio’s software is incredibly varied. There are classic games with 3 reels and simplified gameplay. There are also more modern slots with an array of attractive prize options, big payouts and advanced features. Names with progressive jackpots draw hundreds of thousands of players to their screens every day. The minimum winnings they can expect are in the millions of euros. In 2022, no institution expecting to make the top list can do without Microgaming products.