Carrigaline News

23 December 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Christmas Church Services

Roman Catholic Services The Mass times in Carrigaline are the following: Christmas Eve Masses 4.00pm. (Children’s Mass) 6.00pm (Children’s Mass) also 8.00pm and 10.00pm (the 6.00pm will be Live Streamed). Christmas Day Masses at 8.30am, 10am, 11.15am (radio 107.1fm & Live Stream) &12.30pm https://www.youtube.com/c/ChurchofOurLadyandStJohnCarrigaline St Stephen’s Day Mass is 11.30am also on radio 107.1fm. The Tracton Abbey Mass times are Christmas Eve 7.00pm Nohoval (Children’s Mass) and 9.00pm Minane Bridge, Christmas Day 10.15 Minane Bridge and 11.30 Nohoval. Church of Ireland Services Christmas Eve Services 4pm Carols Around the Crib in St Mary’s Church, Carrigaline. 11pm First Eucharist of the Nativity in St Mary’s Church, Carrigaline Christmas Day Services 9:30am Holy Communion in St John’s Church, Monkstown 11am Holy Communion in St Mary’s Church, Carrigaline.

The Wrenboys

The Wrenboys Street Festival in Carrigaline on St Stephen’s morning will bring great colour, enjoyment and craic to the town. The Wrenboys gaily dressed in bright colours led by pipers will parade down Church Hill and arrive at the stage by Phelan’s Pharmacy at 11.00am. The Strawboys who get dressed at the Band Hall will be led by pipers down the Main Street and both groups will play, sing and dance together for the entertainment of the crowd. All are welcome to join in the dancing and fun on the street. The South Union Hunt meet at 12 noon on the bridge. A collection in aid of Marymount and Enable Ireland will be taken up on the day. Enquiries 087 813 7990. The Main Street will be closed to traffic from 11.00am until 2.00pm from the Bridge to the Corner House and traffic diversions will be in place, car parks will be open.

Celine Byrne Concert

The collaboration of the Carrigaline Lions Club and the Carrigaline Singers proved highly successful again with the fabulous Celine Byrne concert that they ran in the Carrigaline Court Hotel last Thursday night. A full house of over 400 attended the sell-out show that was compered by Alf McCarthy. Soprano Celine Byrne paying her first visit to Carrigaline instantly endeared herself to the audience with her friendly banter and beautiful singing. The concert which was opened by the 63 strong Carrigaline Singers under the baton of Alan Kearney really showed their strength and talent when joined by Celine to the delight of the appreciative audience. Well done to the Lions for their excellent organisation and to the sponsors the Carrigaline Court Hotel, Dan Howard Auctioneer and the Pavilion Ballygarvan. Lions Club President Damien Craven thanked all who performed, the organisers, those who attended and the sponsors for making the night such a resounding success.

The Carrigaline Lions Club wishes a Happy Christmas to all their supporters and contributors

Lions Club Food Appeal

The response to the Carrigaline Lions Club Christmas Food Appeal has been phenomenal. The public generously gifted food at the recent collection days in SuperValu and Dunnes Stores Carrigaline and Centra Crosshaven. They got further food hampers and parcels from Janssen, the Soccer Club, the Kiely Walsh Academy of Irish Dance, Educate Together and the Gaelscoil. The food is being packed into hampers and will be distributed in cooperation with the St Vincent de Paul to deserving families in Carrigaline, Crosshaven Tracton and Monkstown.

Men’s Shed

The Carrigaline Men’s Shed held their annual Christmas party in the GAA Pavilion on Monday afternoon. The attendance of over 40 enjoyed their company with chats, a sing song and an abundance of sandwiches and mince pies. Their choir sang for Penny Dinners at 11.00am in the SuperValu Mall for an hour last Thursday, they would like to thank the public for their generous donations amounting to €700. Last Friday December 16th they participated in the Community Carol Service in the Church of Our Lady and St John. The choir performed at Cork Airport this Wednesday 21st to welcome visitors home for Christmas from 10.00am until 11.30am and will take up a collection for Simon. The annual quiz has been fixed for Friday January 20th in Carrigaline GAA pavilion.