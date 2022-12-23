New Board Member for Dairygold

23 December 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Dairygold is pleased to announce the appointment of a new member to its Board of Directors, effective 1st January 2023.

Mr Joe Tobin, a dairy farmer, from Camus, Cashel, Co. Tipperary, has been nominated by the Tipperary Regional Committee to fill the Tipperary vacancy on the Board, succeeding Mr John O’Gorman, who will complete his maximum permitted tenure on the Board on 31st December 2022.

Joe, representing the Boherlahan Electoral Group, has been a member of the Tipperary Regional Committee since 2014 and the General Committee since 2019.

A former Field Sales Manager with Munster Bovine, Joe is a member of the IFA and ICMSA. Joe is married to Joanne and they have two daughters; Chloe and Ciara.

Mr Patrick Clancy and Mr Maurice Curtin were both re-elected to the Dairygold Board for a second five-year term, in their respective Mitchelstown and Limerick Regions.