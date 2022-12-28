Cork player wins €500,000 in EuroMillions Plus draw

28 December 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The National Lottery is urging EuroMillions players in Rochestown, Cork to check their tickets today after Tuesday night’s EuroMillions draw produced a winner of the EuroMillions Plus top prize worth a massive €500,000. The winning ticket which is now worth a half million euro was sold on the day of the draw (27th December) at Centra on Rochestown Road, in Rochestown, Cork.

Owner of the shop, Terry Murphy was delighted to get the call that his store sold the winning ticket: “We are local residential shop, open since 1995. We’re absolutely delighted that this good fortune has come to one of our customers. It’s a great start to the new year for them and we wish them all the best with their winnings.”

Mr Murphy also revealed this isn’t the first time the store has sold a winning ticket: “Back in lockdown in 2020, we sold a Daily Million ticket Top Prize worth €1 Million. It created a great buzz in the town and we’re hoping this latest win will so the same. We wish them all the best with their winnings”, he added.

Last night’s €500,000 win in Cork is the 25th EuroMillions Plus top prize win in Ireland in 2022. The winning numbers in Tuesday’s (27th December) EuroMillions Plus draw were: 15, 19, 36, 40, 45

A player from Portugal scooped the EuroMillions jackpot on Tuesday night which was worth €26,956,990. This means Friday’s jackpot now rolls to an estimated €17 Million.

The Cork ticketholder is advised to sign the back of their winning ticket and to keep it safe. The winner should make contact with the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on all National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage, and the Irish Language. In total more than €6 Billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 35 years ago. In 2021 alone, €304 million was raised for local Good Causes in communities across Ireland.

Play National Lottery games responsibly, play for fun.