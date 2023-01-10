Bank of Ireland to upgrade Fermoy Branch

10 January 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

In these days of hearing about branch closures it’s unusual to hear of an upgrade

Bank of Ireland has announced plans to invest €11.5m million across its nationwide branch network in 2023, with the Fermoy branch in Co Cork part of the upgrade plans. The planned network investments include refurbishments and enhancements to the branch network, upgrading of branch services including ATMs in a number of locations, and ongoing maintenance works.

Additional works as part of the €11.5m investment will also include the installation of new external and internal ATMs in a range of branches, and the improvement of facilities for colleagues in over a dozen branches.

As part of this investment, Bank of Ireland also plans to install energy efficient LED lighting in each of its 169 branches in 2023, including all 18 of its Cork branches. This will achieve over 50% in energy savings from a reduction in lighting energy consumption, as the organisation looks to become more energy efficient and reduce its total energy consumption.

Commenting on the planned investment in its Cork branch network, Susan Russell, Director, Retail Ireland said:

“Our branch network of 169 locations across Ireland, including the 18 branches we operate in Cork, is a very important part of how we serve our customers – whether that be for routine cash, cheque and coin transactions or more detailed conversations about loans, mortgages and pensions.

“That’s why we continually invest in this network, and 2023 will be no exception. I’m especially pleased that our Fermoy location will be upgraded during this year, and that we are also making further investments in ATM technology in our branches nationwide.”

This announcement follows the Bank’s recent publication of plans for the largest single investment in its iconic College Green buildings in more than 200 years. As well as extensive repairs, upgrading and restoration work, the planned €36 million investment over five years includes improved facilities for customers and workspaces for colleagues.