€1.8 million fund announced for the Community and Voluntary Sector in Cork County

20 January 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork County Council has announced support to the value of over €1.8million to support local communities in 2023. The Council’s Community Fund Scheme provides financial support to a range of groups and organisations right across the county annually.

The scheme is administered locally by the eight Municipal Districts and each year provides financial assistance to a range of community, sporting, and voluntary organisations under three distinctive fund types: The Capital Fund, Community Contract, and Amenity Fund. These funding schemes support a range of projects and initiatives, including supporting the work of Tidy Towns groups and community associations, infrastructural works, and sports and leisure facilities.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Danny Collins, welcomed the announcement of the 2023 fund,

“I am continually impressed by the works carried out by community groups under this scheme year on year. The Community Fund has become a vital means of support for so many worthwhile projects and initiatives right across Cork County. I encourage any groups who may have a community project in the pipeline to consider making an application to this year’s fund.”

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey added,

“This is the ninth year of our Community Fund Scheme which demonstrates the Council’s ongoing commitment to supporting the relentless work and commitment of our community and voluntary sector. This year, Cork County Council is making over €1.8million available through our General Municipal Allocation. These funds will bring numerous community projects to life and in doing so, encourage growth and development in towns and villages right across Cork County.”

Guidelines for the scheme and details for online applications are available at www.corkcoco.ie until on Tuesday, 14th February 2023.

Further information, including contact details for your local Municipal District Office are also available on www.CorkCoCo.ie