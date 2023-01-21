Funding for West Cork Arts in 2023

21 January 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork County Council and Uillinn: West Cork Arts Centre are delighted to announce two partnership residencies for 2023, taking place in April and May.

Toma McCullim has been awarded the Cork County Council / Uillinn Artist Residency for 2023.

Taking place from 4 April to 1 May, this residency supports artists seeking opportunities to research and develop their practice and to engage with Uillinn, local and diverse communities and the general public. The award includes a studio space for 4 weeks at Uillinn and a stipend of €2,500. During her residency, Toma will continue her work with Traveller women and says ‘This residency is about unsettling the culture space. It asks the building to go on a journey. I am inviting in Traveller women to create with me a place of imagination. This is a fire which Buffers and Beoirs meet and whiden. This is a crossroads, a meeting place, an intersection. This is a cooking pot. This is a withy bender. This is a ferment of ideas.’ Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Danny Collins welcomed the announcement, saying,: “Toma McCullim is an exceptionally talented artist and we look forward to seeing the outcomes of her work with members of the Traveller Community in West Cork. Uillinn: West Cork Arts Centre continues to deliver high quality and inclusive arts experiences across the large West Cork area, supporting artists and contributing to the vibrant creative infrastructure of County Cork.” Toma McCullim is an ‘artivist’- an activist artist. Her work is powered by a strong belief in social justice and environmental ecology. Her participatory practice empowers her collaborators in the amplification of their own authentic voice. As an anthropologist of art, she is interested in the fundamental question: ‘What does art do?’ Her work stimulates a call to action for creative change making.

Sharon Dipity has been awarded the Bealtaine Cork County Council / Uillinn Artist Residency for 2023.