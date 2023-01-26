Cork Apprentices graduate from Cork ETB

26 January 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cork Apprentices and Employers were presented with certificates in recognition of their contribution to Generation Apprenticeship at a recent awards ceremony in Cork College of FET- Bishopstown Campus. Certificates were presented to Cork based apprentices and employers who have demonstrated excellence in apprenticeship. All apprentices who attended the awards ceremony were nominees for the 2022 Apprentice of the Year competition. They were joined on the evening by their employer, who supports them in their on-the-job training. The awards ceremony was also attended by the Cork employers who were nominated for the 2022 Employer of the Year competition.

The awards ceremony was MC’d by Valerie Cowman, Manager of Cork College of FET- Bishopstown Campus and attended by John Fitzgibbons Director of Further Education and Training for Cork ETB as well as staff from the wider Cork College of FET campuses. Speaking on the night, John Fitzgibbons paid tribute to the hard work and dedication of apprentice and employers in the Cork region. He said “Apprenticeship is a growing and exciting area of Irish Education and is a key part of the Cork College of FET offering. We are proud to be part of #GenerationApprenticeship in collaboration with the National Apprenticeship Office and SOLAS.”

He paid tribute to the apprentices and their employers for all their hard work, commitment and congratulated them on their success. Speaking to the apprentices he said “I commend you on choosing the apprenticeship route. It is clear from the many talented and dynamic apprentices here before me that the conversation around apprenticeship is changing. Apprenticeship is a pathway into a great career, and a choice that both apprentices and businesses can be very proud of taking. Apprenticeship is for everyone and can take you anywhere. I wish you all the success in your future careers.”

He paid special tribute to the employer’s present saying “Employers are the backbone of the apprenticeship system; we simply couldn’t do it without you. The practical, hands-on training you give your apprentices is integral to their learning. Thank you for the support, training and mentoring you give your apprentices and Cork College of FET looks forward to continuing to work together to spread the Generation Apprenticeship word.”

Notes on Apprenticeship in Cork

There are over 25,000 apprentices completing an apprenticeship nationwide. Cork is leading the way in apprenticeship and there are 3,000 apprentices competing apprenticeships in the Cork City and County. All Cork Apprentices are supported by Apprenticeship Services, based in Cork College of FET Bishopstown Campus.

Cork College of FET- Bishopstown Campus runs a range of craft apprenticeship, including

Level 6 Brick and Stonelaying

Level 6 Carpentry & Joinery

Level 6 Plumbing

Level 6 Electrical

Level 6 Electrical Instrumentation

Level 6 Instrumentation

Level 6 Refrigeration & Air Conditioning

Level 6 Metal Fabrication

Level 6 Pipefitting

Bishopstown Campus also runs the Level 6 Cybersecurity Associate Apprenticeship and the Level 6 Software Developer Associate both run in Bishopstown Campus.

Cork College of FET- Westside Hospitality Centre runs as part of Bishopstown Campus and delivers the Level 6 Commis Chef Apprenticeship and the Level 5 Craft Butchery Apprenticeship.

Cork College of FET- Morrison’s Island Campus run the Level 6 Accounting Technicians Apprenticeship and the Level 6 Auctioneering & Property Services Apprenticeship runs in Cork College of FET Douglas Street Campus and Cork College of FET Mallow Camps run the Level 6 National Hairdressing Apprenticeship.