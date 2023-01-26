SOCCER: Cork teenager joins Premier League club

26 January 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cork City FC can confirm that Mark O’Mahony has joined English Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion for an undisclosed fee.

O’Mahony joined the club at Under 15 level from Carrigaline United in 2019 and progressed through the Under 15, 17 and 19 set-ups before moving into the first team squad. The 18-year-old attacker made 11 league appearances for City last season as they claimed the First Division title, as well as being named the FAI’s U17 Men’s International Player of the Year for 2022.

Commenting on the news, City’s Head of Academy, Liam Kearney, said: “As an academy we have been delighted with the progress Mark has made over the last couple of years both at club level and international level. Mark’s dedication to improving his game has been exceptional. His attitude and determination, both on and off the pitch, have led to his rapid promotion through the club’s ranks to our first team. Mark’s personality and pride in representing our club has shone throughout his time at the club. I have no doubt that Mark will continue to develop his game and have a very successful career ahead of him. From all at Cork City FC academy we wish Mark all the very best.

First Team Manager, Colin Healy, commented: “Mark has done really well for us since he joined the club, coming into the academy at a young age and he has played all the way up and into the first team last season. We know the ability that he has and he works really hard as well, so this is a reward for the work that has gone in. He is a very talented player and he has a really good attitude, so I am sure he will continue to do well. We all thank him for his contribution to the club and wish him the very best of luck in the future.”