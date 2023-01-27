2023 Cork City Twinning Grant

27 January 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork City Council is pleased to invite applications from interested organisations for projects and activities which will strengthen Cork’s relations with its international twinned cities.

Cork City is currently twinned with Cologne, Coventry, Rennes, San Francisco, Shanghai, and Swansea.

Speaking ahead of the launch of this year’s grant, Lord Mayor Cllr Deirdre Forde said: “The twinning grant has funded a vibrant range of activities over the years, which have served to enhance and deepen our sporting, cultural, educational and people-to-people links internationally. I would encourage interested organisations to reach out to our international relations team and submit an application”.

Applications must be submitted online here.

The closing date for submission of application forms is no later than 5pm, Friday 10th February, 2023.

Cork City Council’s International Relations team are on hand to answer any questions on the application process, and can be reached at international_relations@ corkcity.ie