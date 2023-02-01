ALDI Ireland and Too Good To Go Launch National Partnership to Tackle Food Waste

1 February 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Pictured at the launch of ALDIs new partnership with Too Good To Go (L-R) Rachel Nugent, ALDI Corporate Responsibility Manager, Patrick McKinney, Too Good to Go Key Account Manager and Caz Mooney, ALDIs newest Brand Ambassador. ALDI is the first supermarket to roll out its partnership with surplus food app Too Good To Go across all its 155 Irish stores. ALDI is making surplus food bags available nationwide in a bid to tackle food waste and offer even lower prices to customers. The surplus food bags, known as Surprise Bags, will contain a range of products that are approaching their sell-by or use-by dates at a third of the price, costing just 3.99 each to purchase. To avail of a Surprise Bag, shoppers can download the free Too Good To Go app and search for their nearby ALDI store before reserving a bag to collect from the store at an allotted time.