ALDI begin construction on new Carrigaline store

4 February 2023

By Tony Forde

tony@TheCork.ie

Massive south Cork town of Carrigaline already has a Super Valu, Dunnes Stores, Lidl… now it’s getting an ALDI

ALDI has this week begun construction of its new €10 million store in Carrigaline, Co. Cork, which is expected to be open for shoppers in 2024.

The store will be centrally located just off the new Carrigaline Western Relief Road, which opened last year.

The construction of the Carrigaline store follows ALDI’s pledge to invest €320 million in store expansion over the period 2022-2024, building on the €1.6 billion which the retailer has already invested in Ireland.

The new Carrigaline store will bring to 26 the number of ALDI stores in Cork, while the retailer currently employs over 1,000 people in the county.

In 2020, a survey carried out by ALDI in Carrigaline found that 92% of those surveyed agreed that a new ALDI store in the town would “mean better value grocery shopping”, while 86% agree that “having an ALDI store in their local area will make their lives easier”.

Commenting, Colin Breslin, ALDI Ireland Regional Managing Director said:

“We are delighted to commence construction of our newest store in Cork. Each new ALDI store brings greater choice, quality and value to shoppers, at prices that just can’t be beaten. In a cost-of-living crisis, bringing new ALDI stores and the value and choice that gives people, in places convenient to them, has never been more important.”

Featuring ALDI’s award-winning Project Fresh layout, the 1,315sqm store will be powered by 100% green electricity and will feature 52 Photovoltaic solar panels located on the roof. In addition, Carrigaline shoppers will also benefit from four electric vehicle charging points at the new store along with 12 bicycle rack stands.